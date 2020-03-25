      Weather Alert

Border patrol agent’s wife charged with his murder

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 25, 2020 @ 9:41am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man fatally shot at a Stone Oak area hotel was a U.S. Border Patrol agent. His wife is charged with murder.

Police were called to La Quinta Inn when shots rang out around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Officer Alisia Pruneda told KTSA News the man had been shot several times. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

He’s been identified as 47-year-old Jon Marburger, a U.S. Border Patrol agent out of the Del Rio area.

His wife, Sherry Marburger, has been arrested and charged with his murder.

TAGS
Border Patrol Agent Killed Jon Marburger La Quinta Inn Sherry Marburger Stone Oak
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming