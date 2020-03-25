Border patrol agent’s wife charged with his murder
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man fatally shot at a Stone Oak area hotel was a U.S. Border Patrol agent. His wife is charged with murder.
Police were called to La Quinta Inn when shots rang out around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Officer Alisia Pruneda told KTSA News the man had been shot several times. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
He’s been identified as 47-year-old Jon Marburger, a U.S. Border Patrol agent out of the Del Rio area.
His wife, Sherry Marburger, has been arrested and charged with his murder.