      Weather Alert

Border Patrol chief, who supported wall, is leaving job

Associated Press
Jun 23, 2021 @ 3:57pm
FILE - In this Jan 15, 2019, file photo, Rodney Scott, then-U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego sector chief shakes hands through a section of newly-replaced border wall in San Diego. The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday, June 23, 2021, he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — The chief of the Border Patrol said Wednesday he was leaving his job after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate.

Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned.

“I will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition,” he wrote.

Scott, a career agent, was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly on building a border wall. President Joe Biden has canceled wall construction, one of his predecessor’s top priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Scott didn’t immediately respond to a text message.

Popular Posts
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
BAMC is now a Medicaid provider
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Connect With Us Listen To Us On