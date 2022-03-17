      Weather Alert

Boring tunnel could connect airport to downtown San Antonio

Dennis Foley
Mar 17, 2022 @ 6:36am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A tunnel could be coming to connect San Antonio International Airport and downtown San Antonio.

The Alamo Regional Mobility Authority announced Thursday that it will begin discussions with Elon Musk’s The Boring Company over the next few weeks to construct a tunnel from the airport to downtown using Tesla’s electric vehicles.

The RMA called it a “high capacity transportation project that will reduce traffic congestion on roadways”.

“The Board has continually sought innovative ways to finance transportation projects to ensure a bright future for the community in a way that bridges technology and accelerates the delivery of needed projects. Today’s Board action is the first of many discussions towards relieving congestion instead of waiting years,” stated Board Chair Mike Lynd.

The project is currently estimated to cost between $247 million and $289 million.  It is not clear who is paying that expense.

