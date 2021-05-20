Boston Radio Host Fired for mocking Demi Lovato’s announcement
Retro styled image of an old car radio inside a green classic car
BOSTON (AP) – A popular Boston radio host who’s been on the air for parts of four decades has quit his job – after station management told him to stop making jokes about singer Demi Lovato’s announcement that they identify as non-binary.
Matty Siegel hosts the morning show on WXKS-FM radio – or at least he did until he yanked himself off the air yesterday. Before stepping from the mic, he went on a rant about Lovato’s decision to identify as non-binary.
He says after joking about the situation, his bosses told him, “Shut up, Matt. Stop talking” – so he did.
Siegel, who is 71, told his listeners he’d previously been told to stop making jokes about Donald Trump and is just trying to be funny.
He said poking fun at Lovato was his way of “going against the `woke thing.”‘
The station’s general manager tells The Boston Globe “everything is going to be fine” and that he planned to meet with his morning host – in hopes of resolving the issue.