Bottled water distribution sites to open Saturday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio, Bexar County and San Antonio Food Bank will open more than a dozen bottled water distribution sites Saturday.
Thirteen locations in areas that have power outages will offer one case of bottled water per household from 1-5 pm, or until supplies run out. Sunday’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The following sites will remain open through March 6.
Wheatley Heights Sports Complex – 200 Noble wood Dr.
Brooks – Challenger Dr. @ Research Place
Texas A&M University – San Antonio – Main Campus – One University Way
Port San Antonio – 205 Billy Mitchell Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78226
SeaWorld San Antonio/Aquatica – 10500 Sea World Drive
Six Flags Fiesta Texas – 17000 IH 10 West
Food Bank – 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy
Our Lady of the Lake University — 411 SW 24th St
Community Bible Church – 2477 N Loop 1604 E
Heroes Stadium – 4799 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Rolling Oaks Mall — 6909 N Loop 1604 E
Bullis County Park – 27583 Old Blanco Rd
Julius Matthey Middle School – 20350 Red Forest Ln
Volunteers are needed to help staff the distribution sites Monday, February 22nd through Friday, February 26th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will assist with loading cases of water into vehicles and provide instructions at the distribution sites. The entire shift will be outdoors, and volunteers must be able to lift 20 pounds. Shift leaders are also needed to serve as an on-site contact for volunteers.
To volunteer, please register here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F4CACA82BA3FA7-bottled.
The City will also provide bottled water delivery to homebound seniors, San Antonio Housing Authority properties without water, nursing homes, boarding homes, some dialysis facilities and residents with medical needs. These locations have been identified and coordinated with partner agencies. Delivery availability is limited but can be requested by calling 311.
The sites will abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.