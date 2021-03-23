Boulder, Colorado police identify victims, suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police in Boulder, Colorado have identified the victims and the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting that left 10 people dead.
The victims range in age from 20 to 65. They include 51-year-old veteran police officer, Eric Talley, the father of seven children. The other victims were 20-year-old Denny Strong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 51-year-old Teri Lieker; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jodi Waters.
The suspect is identified as 21-year-old Ahmed Alissa of Arvada, Colorado. He was taken to a hospital after the shooting. No motive was given for the mass shooting.