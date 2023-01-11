Boy hit by car while riding his scooter on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A young boy is recovering after getting hit by a car Tuesday night.

FOX 29 is reporting that it was just after 8 P.M. when the boy was hit while riding his scooter near the Mission Drive Theater on Roosevelt.

The boy reportedly swerved into the street and the driver couldn’t avoid hitting him.

He’s in the hospital with what police are calling life threatening injuries.

The driver did stop and stayed at the scene until police arrived. Since the investigation is still underway, there’s no word on whether or not they will face any charges.