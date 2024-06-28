KTSA KTSA Logo

Brackenridge Park Conservancy names new CEO

By Don Morgan
June 28, 2024 7:30AM CDT
Photo: Brackenridge Park Conservancy

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT News) — It took more than a year, but the Brackenridge Park Conservancy has found their new CEO.

Chris Maitre comes to his new job after serving as Chief Operating Officer for City Park Conservancy in New Orleans.

He will lead the conservancy in raising funds to preserve and enhance the 125 year old, 400 acre park’s natural, historic, educational, and recreational resources for current and future generations.

“I’m honored to be joining the amazing team at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy. Brackenridge Park is a historically significant and culturally rich park. I’ve been fortunate to visit Brackenridge Park during prior family vacations and on trips to see my son during his Air Force training. It was during these visits that I came to truly admire Brackenridge’s unique setting for San Antonio residents and visitors. Parks are places for people to escape the day-to-day grind, enjoy the company of others, and make lasting memories. Brackenridge has done that and more for the last 125 years. Every great city deserves a great park and San Antonio has Brackenridge Park.”

Maitre will start his new job July 8.

