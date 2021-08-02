Brawl breaks out on plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a seat

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Two men are now spending time with police for throwing fists on an American Eagle plane that had just landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport from New Orleans Sunday.
KEYE-TV reports the fight started at around 4:20 p.m. over a dispute about a reclining seat.
A witness told the television station the seatbelt sign had just been turned off when both men jumped up and started fighting.
In the video obtained by several local television stations, three men are standing in the aisle of the plane, one visibly telling the other ‘don’t do it’ with his finger. The man ignores that advice and punches the two other men. The first man pushes the puncher back, throws a punch. The two men who received the initial punch push the man again, with the second guy now repeated throwing punches at his primary combatant.
The struggle continues as several people are heard on the video repeatedly telling the men to stop fighting.
They break up to two main fighters at this point of the battle, but the second man breaks free and continues pummeling his cabin combatant.
The American Eagle flight crew are heard repeatedly telling people on the plane to clear the aisle until police get onto the plane.
Police took two men off the plane, but it’s not clear if they will be facing any charges.