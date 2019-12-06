Brazil arts boss: Rock music leads to abortions
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of Brazil’s top culture officials says rock music leads to abortions.
“Rock music leads to drugs, which leads to sex, which leads to abortions,” claimed Dante Mantovani on YouTube, according to CNN.
He then continued that the abortion industry feeds into Satanism.
The video was posted in late October and shows him criticizing Elvis Presley, among others.
Of Presley, Mantovani said his music “makes everyone bounce and shake their hips,” which he said leads to other certain — though unspecific — behaviors. He alluded to Presley’s overdose death as a connection.
Mantovani was appointed this week to lead Brazil’s Funarte, a government agency designed to promote art in the country. It’s not clear if his opinions will affect planned rock music events in that country.
He has in the past also argued that rock is not music, though CNN said Mantovani had two exceptions: Metallica and Brazilian band Angra. He said those bands are worth listening to when tired or when driving in traffic.
CNN reported Mantovani is a self-reported maestro with a history in classical music.