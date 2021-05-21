Breeze Airways now flies out of San Antonio International Airport
KTSA/Katy Barber - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces the addition of Breeze Airways to the San Antonio International Airport.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is welcoming a new flight service with Breeze Airlines, offering non-stop flights to three cities and service to more than 15 others later this year.
“This is a first step in a new partnership that will provide new enticing travel options and an opportunity to showcase our beautiful city,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “In addition, Breeze wants to continue adding new routes to and from San Antonio, where no non-stop options currently exist, new options that will get people where they want to go in half the time — for about half the cost too.”
The first nonstop flights will take passengers to Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. This summer, service will start to Norfolk, Charleston, Tampa, New Orleans, and more with fares as low as $39, Breeze Airways founder David Neeleman said. Neeleman is also known for creating JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, WestJet and Morris-Air.
Breeze uses an app to make it simple to purchase tickets and offers two types of fares: Nice and Nicer. Both fare types include no cancellation or change fees, reusable credit for up to 24 months, one personal item and the collection of Breeze Points which can be redeemed for up to 24 months. The airway offers contactless check-in and flight updates via the Breeze app.
“This is an immensely exciting time,” San Antonio Airport System Director Jesus Saenz said. “Breeze provides another traveling option of our growing portfolio. It has always been our goal as SAT to increase the markets offered to travelers.