Breeze Airways now providing non-stop flights from San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s a new way for you to get out of town.
Breeze Airways is now providing service at the San Antonio International Airport.
According to the city’s aviation department, San Antonio International is the first airport to add flights from the low-cost carrier.
The airline’s first departure from San Antonio to Oklahoma City took off Thursday.
The airline will also provide nonstop flights to Tulsa and northwest Arkansas.
The company will be expanding its fleet with plans to add one aircraft a month starting this fall.