Brewery releases beer names after Dr. Fauci

Associated Press
Apr 17, 2020 @ 9:58am

ATLANTA (AP) – He’s already a rock star to those who want the news on the coronavirus outbreak. And his likeness has been made into a bobblehead.

But if you really want to know how big a deal Dr. Anthony Fauci is, check out what a Georgia brewery is doing to honor the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has named a beer after him, called “Fauci Spring.” It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.

It isn’t the only COVID-19-related brew being ginned up.

Wild Heaven has also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” – for those doing socially distant drinking.

