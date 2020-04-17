Brewery releases beer names after Dr. Fauci
ATLANTA (AP) – He’s already a rock star to those who want the news on the coronavirus outbreak. And his likeness has been made into a bobblehead.
But if you really want to know how big a deal Dr. Anthony Fauci is, check out what a Georgia brewery is doing to honor the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has named a beer after him, called “Fauci Spring.” It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.
It isn’t the only COVID-19-related brew being ginned up.
Wild Heaven has also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” – for those doing socially distant drinking.