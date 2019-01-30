Brexit envoy insists EU united as UK’s May seeks concessions
By Associated Press
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 3:36 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s Brexit negotiator says the EU stands united in defense of its divorce deal with Britain, after Prime Minister Theresa won a parliamentary mandate to reopen the agreement.

Michel Barnier said Wednesday that “the EU institutions remain united, and we stand by the agreement that we have negotiated with the U.K., never against the U.K.”

Barnier made his brief remarks after he met top European Parliament officials to discuss the Brexit votes in the British Parliament late Tuesday.

Britain is set to leave the EU in less than two months, but the main sticking point in London to sealing a Brexit agreement is the so-called “backstop.”

It’s aimed at ensuring that no time-consuming customs checks happen on the Irish border after Britain leaves, until a better arrangement is found.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

British Jews apply for German nationality as Brexit looms 10-day mandated paternity leave? It’s coming to countries in Europe but the U.S. lags behind Budweiser Clydesdales tour Georgia before Super Bowl Report estimates shutdown cost economy $11B, $3B won’t be recovered Venezuela’s Maduro seeks talks with Trump as US plans to empower opponent financially Women need to network differently than men to succeed, study finds
Comments