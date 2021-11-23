      Weather Alert

Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

CBS News
Nov 23, 2021 @ 1:01pm

Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, his family’s attorney Steven Bertolino said Tuesday. His human remains were found last month at a Florida reserve after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

This story is developing. 

Popular Posts
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Construction begins on third phase of Loop 1604 North Expansion Project
Your college student to be housed with those of the same “gender identity”
Woman struck and killed while crossing San Antonio street
Cornerstone Church Pastor issues apology for "Let's Go Brandon" chants
Connect With Us Listen To Us On