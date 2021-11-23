Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, his family’s attorney Steven Bertolino said Tuesday. His human remains were

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

This story is developing.