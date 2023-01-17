Brian Walshe to be charged with murder of wife Ana Walshe, authorities say

Police said that the 39-year-old’s phone sent a signal to the couple’s home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 after she left to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., but the mother of three hasn’t been seen since.

Since Jan. 9, Brian Walshe has been held on a $500,000 bond with initial charges of misleading investigators. He could be arraigned on murder charges as early as Wednesday morning, authorities said.