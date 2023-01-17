KTSA KTSA Logo

Brian Walshe to be charged with murder of wife Ana Walshe, authorities say

By CBS News
January 17, 2023 3:02PM CST
Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Authorities will charge Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, who has been missing from her Cohasset home since Jan. 1, said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. 

Police said that the 39-year-old’s phone sent a signal to the couple’s home on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 after she left to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., but the mother of three hasn’t been seen since.

Since Jan. 9, Brian Walshe has been held on a $500,000 bond with initial charges of misleading investigators. He could be arraigned on murder charges as early as Wednesday morning, authorities said.

