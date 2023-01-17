Brian Walshe to be charged with murder of wife Ana Walshe, authorities say
January 17, 2023 3:02PM CST
Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool
Authorities will charge Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, who has been missing from her Cohasset home since Jan. 1, said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.
Since Jan. 9, Brian Walshe has been held on a $500,000 bond with initial charges of misleading investigators. He could be arraigned on murder charges as early as Wednesday morning, authorities said.