Bridge in New Braunfels to close next week
By Don Morgan
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Photo: Billy Hathorn/Wikimedia

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- A bridge in New Braunfels is going to be closed for a couple of days.

On October 24th and 25th from 8 am to 4 pm, the San Antonio Street Bridge will be closed because crews are going to remove some trees and take care of some other utility work.

New Braunfels Utility says as long as the weather cooperates, they should have the project taken care of during the scheduled time.

That means some streets near the bridge are going to be closed so you’ll need to avoid South Union, near Ducky’s Swimwear plus South Liberty at West South Street.

