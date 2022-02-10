Bridge removal project this weekend will close a section of I-10

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Drivers in the Boerne area can expect some delays on I-10 this weekend.
TxDOT says they are going to close both directions of the highway from SH 46 to US 87.
Crews will be removing the existing SH 46 bridge.
TxDOT says the project is going to take about 56 hours as long as the weather cooperates.
The Eastbound and Westbound lanes will be closed from 8 P.M. Friday, February 11 until 5 A.M. Monday, February 14.
If you must travel through the area, the following detours will be set up:
Westbound traffic. The westbound mainlanes will be reduced to one-lane and then directed to use exit 540 (SH 46/Bandera Rd.) Westbound frontage road traffic will continue through the SH 46 intersection and enter mainlanes at the next available entrance ramp located near Frederick’s Creek.
Eastbound traffic. The eastbound mainlanes will be reduced to one-lane and then directed to use exit 540 (SH 46/Bandera Rd.). Eastbound frontage road traffic will continue through the SH 46 intersection and enter mainlanes at the next available entrance ramp located ¼ mile west of the US 87 interchange.
For the safety of the traveling public, the active bridge on SH 46 over I-10 will be closed. All traffic will be required to turn right onto the frontage roads. Off-duty uniformed officers will be onsite to assit with traffic control at the SH 46 intersection.
Westbound SH 46 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-10, to the Johns Road intersection, and back to exit 540 (SH 46).
Eastbound SH 46 traffic will eb detoured to the eastbound frontage road, onto the eastbound I-10 mainlanes, to exit 543 (Scenic Loop Rd.) where traffic will use the turnaround to reach the westbound frontage road into Boerne/Main St.