Bridge work will close a section of Wurzbach Parkway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Construction of a North Side bridge will bring traffic on Wurzbach Parkway to a halt this weekend.
Expect closures on Wurzbach Parkway between Northwest Military Highway and Blanco Road from 9 tonight until 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews will be working on the Robert Tobin Land Bridge that will allow people to cross over six lanes of traffic that divide Hardberger Park.
The closures on that section of Wurzbach Parkway will take place every weekend through the end of May.