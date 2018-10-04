Bring Jamie Home: A letter from KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg on her missing son
By Elaine Rodriguez
Oct 4, 2018 @ 6:33 AM

Our KENS 5 family in need of KTSA listeners help. Please help us help Sue!

READ STORY HERE: https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/bring-jamie-home-a-letter-from-kens-5-reporter-sue-calberg-on-her-missing-son/273-600679067?ref=exit-recirc

The KENS 5 Family and our beloved News Wrangler Sue Calberg are in need of your help tonight. Sue’s son Jamie has been missing for several days after leaving home Saturday night. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at ‭(210) 207-7660‬ or KENS 5 at ‭(210) 366-2002. You may also message us on Facebook, comment on this thread or email us at iwitness@kens5.com 

Driving a 2003 White Toyota Matrix TX LP JXC6331

