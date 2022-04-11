Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Britney Spears is expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, who she called “husband” in her announcement. The singer shared the news on Instagram Monday, expressing her excitement over the latest addition to her family.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'” Spears said Monday. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby!”

Spears, who already has two other children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, said she will be going out less during her pregnancy in an effort to avoid paparazzi attention. She also revealed that she had pre-natal depression with at least one of her past pregnancies, but is grateful for its destigmatization.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible women didn’t talk about it back then,” she said. “Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday …thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

The news comes following the dissolution of the pop star’s 13-year-long conservatorship. In November, a Los Angeles judge gave Spears back control of her health, estate and finances, a freedom she has used to speak out against what she called poor treatment by her family while under the conservatorship. Spears has also used social media to share details about her new life.

In February, following an extremely public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Spears reportedly signed a $15 million deal to write a tell-all memoir with Simon and Schuster. The publishing house is a division of CBS News’ parent company Paramount.