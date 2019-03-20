Briton dies in head-on collision at Texas off-roading event

By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — An Englishman has died after the four-wheeler he was driving collided head-on with another all-terrain vehicle at a North Texas off-roading event known as “Rednecks with Paychecks Spring Break,” a sheriff’s official said Wednesday.

After the crash early Saturday, Steven Fairbairn was airlifted about 70 miles (110 kilometers) from the grounds of the four-day festival in Saint Jo to a Fort Worth hospital, Montague County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said.

Fairbairn died at the hospital around 10:35 a.m. Saturday of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

The 25-year-old’s mother, Lynne Fairbairn, told the Associated Press that her son grew up in Newcastle upon Tyne in the northeast of England. He had been living with his fiancée in Duncan, Oklahoma, Lawson said.

Deputies are investigating the crash, which Lawson said happened on a wide dirt road on the event’s expansive private campus in the small town near the Oklahoma state line. He did not provide further details on the crash.

Lynne Fairbairn told WFAA television that the lack of information has been frustrating. The family has asked the organizers of Rednecks with Paychecks about the incident, but no one has responded, not even to offer condolences.

“We need somebody to come forward and tell us what has happened, because we really don’t know,” she said.

The organization also has not responded to an Associated Press phone message seeking comment.

Lawson said the group’s owner, Derrick Morse, has been cooperating with the investigation.

On Facebook, organizers of Rednecks with Paychecks describe the event as “four days and nights of mud, rocks, music, camping, and friends.” The group’s promotional material features scantily clad women gyrating and bearded men maneuvering ATVs through deep mud as American and Confederate flags wave in the background.

It states that only people 18 and older can attend, and that everyone must sign a waiver before arrival.

Deaths have been reported at the events in previous years.

Abbey Green, who was engaged to Fairbairn, told WFAA that the documents amount to “signing your life away” and that the off-road event needs to be shut down.