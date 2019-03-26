Brockhouse sends Chick-fil-A letter apologizing for San Antonio council vote on airport concessions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city councilman Greg Brockhouse, who is currently a candidate for mayor, has sent a letter to Chick-fil-A apologizing for the city’s decision to remove the chicken chain from its airport concession plans because of the company’s donation practices.

“Last week’s decision does not reflect what is best about San Antonio,” Brockhouse said in a statement Tuesday about the city council vote. “We are a welcoming and inclusive city that respects people’s faith and honors our diversity. Chick-fil-A is a wonderful community partner and did not deserve to be singled out for their faith. Chick-fil-A adheres to all standards of the city’s Non Discrimination Ordinance and hires and serves all citizens, without discrimination or prejudice.”

The city council voted 6-to-4 Thursday to approve an overall concessions deal that excluded Chick-fil-A.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” Trevino said in a statement after the vote. “Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies.”

The city’s current mayor, Ron Nirenberg, supported the council’s decision during Friday’s KTSA Mayoral Debate.

“There are many people in the community that are uncomfortable with Chick-fil-A,” Nirenberg said during the debate. “Have you ever tried to buy waffle fries on a Sunday? They’re closed! Fifteen percent of sales generated in the airport come on a Sunday.”

See the full letter Brockhouse sent to Chick-fil-A here.