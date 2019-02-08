Brockhouse sounds like a mayoral candidate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A day before he’s expected to announce he’s running for mayor, San Antonio City Councilman spent an hour discussing the issues on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

“I think tomorrow we’ll start a great day, an opportunity for me to tell the story about what I think San Antonio can be, who I am and what we can look forward to in the future,” he told Ware. “Starting tomorrow, we’re going to have a conversation about ideas and the things that this city needs to be.”

Brockhouse talked about transparency and his disdain for closed-door meetings.

“If I, by the grace of God become the mayor of San Antonio someday, everything will be done in front of the public. I am not afraid to vote it and own it at the same time,” said Brockhouse.

He also responded to critics who say he’s beholden to the firefighters and police unions.

“I’d rather be, if you want to say bought and paid for by the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department than be bought and paid for, like Ron Nirenberg, by Phil Hardberger and Sheryl Sculley,” said Brockhouse. “I am my own leader.”

Brockhouse is expected to officially announce he’s running for mayor at an event from 1-4 Saturday afternoon at Del Bravo Record Shop in the city’s West Side.