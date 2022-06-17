Brush fire burning on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters are busy with a large brush fire that is burning up a field on the South side.
The flames were noticed Thursday night in a hay field in the 10500 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
There’s extra concern as there is a fuel storage station nearby.
25 units were on the scene when the flames were at their most intense.
That was just after 9 P.M. Thursday.
Firefighters worked through the night to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.
The dry and windy conditions are making efforts to contain the fire even more difficult and more than 400 acres have burned as of 5 A.M. Friday.
Crews will be on the scene throughout the day and investigators will begin looking for a cause.