Brush fire continues to burn behind subdivision in Northeast Bexar County

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in Northeast Bexar County.

According to KSAT-12, it was originally called in from Sunflower Path at around 7:30 P.M. Thursday and continued to burn through the overnight hours.

No property has been damaged and no evacuations have been ordered, but some roads in the area have been blocked.

Firefighters are currently using a technique called “backburning”, which starves the fire of its fuel and keeps it from spreading.

Crews from Kirby and San Antonio are working to extinguish the fire. No word on how the fire started/

This is a developing story and we will provide an update when more information becomes available.