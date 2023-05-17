Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho student murders, indicted by grand jury

He faces the same charges –

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania six weeks after the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen and her friend Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, at their King Road residence.

He was extradited to Idaho and is currently being held in the Latah County Jail without bond, according to jail records. Kohberger has yet to enter a plea and he is waiting to learn whether prosecutors in the high-profile case will pursue the death penalty.

The indictment allows prosecutors to bypass a week-long preliminary hearing that was scheduled to start on June 26.

An attorney for one of the surviving roommates, Bethany Funke, 21, had argued in a motion to quash a request for her appearance that the preliminary hearing was set to establish probable cause and should not become a “mini-trial.”

Funke later agreed to meet with Kohberger’s attorneys in Reno, Nevada, in lieu of appearing in court in Idaho for a preliminary hearing, a motion filed in district court in Washoe County, Nevada said.

A district court arraignment hearing for Kohberger is set for Monday morning, the Idaho court spokesperson said.

Emily Mae Czachor contributed to reporting.