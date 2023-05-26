BSCO Deputy, K-9 recovering after crash involving wrong-way driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one deputy hurt and the K-9 in his patrol vehicle under evaluation.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says one deputy noticed a car going the wrong way and weaving down Old Pearsall Road, but he ended up losing the car after an attempted traffic stop.

After a K-9 deputy tried to lay down spike strips nearby, investigators say the car veered away and crashed into that deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Sheriff Salazar says the deputy did not suffer serious injuries, although he was knocked unconscious for a short time.

A K-9 was in the deputy’s vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say the two suspects ran from the scene, but both were later found near home. Their details have not been released.

Sheriff Salazar says the two suspects are likely facing numerous charges, including the possibility of aggravated assault of a peace officer.