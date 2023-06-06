KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO filing criminal charges after 49 foreign nationals flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard

By Christian Blood
June 5, 2023 8:06PM CDT
Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, was projected as one of the early winners of the night in Tuesday’s midterm election. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not responding after a criminal case was filed over foreign nationals being flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

KSAT-TV reports Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a statement confirming the filing, but few other details are known.

The case stems from the transport of 49 foreign nationals out of San Antonio on a plane in September 2022.

Both DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have maintained a policy of flying or busing illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities, such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia and Chicago.

The Associated Press is reporting the state of Florida picked up additional foreign nationals in Texas and flew them to Sacramento on Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom says he could pursue kidnapping charges against DeSantis.

