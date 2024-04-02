BCSO: Two decomposing bodies found in South Side home

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will have to rule how two men died after their decomposing bodies were found Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 15900 block of Martinez Street around 10 a.m., and upon arrival two men were found dead in the bedroom of a home. A weapon was found at the scene, but no other specifics were given.

KENS 5 reports relatives had asked for a welfare check in March, but nobody ever came to the door. Family members eventually broke into the home Tuesday, and that is when the bodies were found.

Despite the advanced state of decomposition, BCSO says the victims were both men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s. It was clear both men had been shot in the upper body, but no motive was given, and it is unclear who fired the fatal shots.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.