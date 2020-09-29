      Weather Alert

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Associated Press
Sep 29, 2020 @ 4:17am

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey.

Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal, and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.

The clock hitting zeros in an empty arena set off a wild celebration for a team that endured years of playoff heartbreak and two months in isolation.

Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004.

