Buc-ee’s opening new travel center in Georgia
Photo: Buc-ee's
(Texas News Radio) — The Peach State will be getting a taste of “everything is bigger in Texas” when Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee’s opens its first travel center in Georgia next week.
The newest Buc-ee’s location will be on Interstate 75 in Warner Robins, Ga., and will feature 116 fueling positions, Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, and all of the Buc-ee’s beaver adorned goodies one could ever desire between Florida and Atlanta.
“Seldom have I been this excited about a new business opening in Warner Robins,” said Mayor Randy Toms. “Buc-ee’s has a way of creating excitement and we are proud to play a part in that. Our military community who may have visited other locations in different states have aided in creating a ‘Buc-ee’s buzz’ here locally and added to our excitement. In true Warner Robins fashion, I am certain that Buc-ee’s will set records on this Grand Opening.”
This travel center will open November 18.
Georgia becomes the third state with a Buc-ee’s location after Texas and Alabama. The company plans to open a location in Florida next year.