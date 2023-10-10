Buc’ee’s announces official groundbreaking for Amarillo location

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For many, a long road trip in Texas isn’t complete without a stop at Buc’ee’s.

There’s good news for fans of the popular travel center chain.

A groundbreaking for Buc’ee’s newest location is happening later this month, in Amarillo.

According to a press release, the new Buc’ee’s will be located on East I-40, also known as the legendary Route 66.

It will take up 74,000 square feet with 108 gas pumps and 24 EV charging stations and the world’s cleanest restrooms.

Plus all of those delicious snacks. Jerky, fudge, beaver nuggets, kolaches, some Texas barbecue.

Buc’ee’s was founded in 1982 in Texas and now has 46 locations stretching all the way to South Carolina.

Other future locations are coming to Colorado and Missouri.

The new Amarillo location will bring about 200 jobs to the region. The groundbreaking is planned for October 26. No word on an opening date.