KTSA KTSA Logo

Buc’ee’s announces official groundbreaking for Amarillo location

By Don Morgan
October 10, 2023 9:53AM CDT
Share
Buc’ee’s announces official groundbreaking for Amarillo location
KTSA News Photo / Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For many, a long road trip in Texas isn’t complete without a stop at Buc’ee’s.

There’s good news for fans of the popular travel center chain.

A groundbreaking for Buc’ee’s newest location is happening later this month, in Amarillo.

According to a press release, the new Buc’ee’s will be located on East I-40, also known as the legendary Route 66.

It will take up 74,000 square feet with 108 gas pumps and 24 EV charging stations and the world’s cleanest restrooms.

Plus all of those delicious snacks. Jerky, fudge, beaver nuggets, kolaches, some Texas barbecue.

Buc’ee’s was founded in 1982 in Texas and now has 46 locations stretching all the way to South Carolina.

Other future locations are coming to Colorado and Missouri.

The new Amarillo location will bring about 200 jobs to the region. The groundbreaking is planned for October 26. No word on an opening date.

More about:
Amarillo
Bucee's
Route 66
texas

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

New Braunfels Police: Carnival worker found dead in vehicle at Comal County Fairgrounds
3

Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio's East side
4

SAPD: Shooting at Northeast side stop light sends one to the hospital, search for shooter underway
5

San Antonio Police: Two wounded in shootout at Southwest side restaurant