Bucs stage comeback over ‘Boys in NFL season opener

Associated Press
Sep 10, 2021 @ 5:21am

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal Brady set up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.

Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three TDs for Dallas.

 

