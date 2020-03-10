      Weather Alert

Buda blackface-bearing bandit wanted in Broadway Bank robbery

Dennis Foley
Mar 10, 2020 @ 5:41pm
Photo: Buda Police Department/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Buda are looking for a blackface-bearing bandit who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

Buda police say the man entered the Broadway Bank on FM 1626 in the city at around 3 p.m. Monday.  He passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic man in his 40s.

If you have information that can help the investigation, you are asked to call the Buda Police Department at 512-312-1001.

