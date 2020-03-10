Buda blackface-bearing bandit wanted in Broadway Bank robbery
Photo: Buda Police Department/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Buda are looking for a blackface-bearing bandit who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.
Buda police say the man entered the Broadway Bank on FM 1626 in the city at around 3 p.m. Monday. He passed a note to the teller demanding money.
The suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic man in his 40s.
If you have information that can help the investigation, you are asked to call the Buda Police Department at 512-312-1001.