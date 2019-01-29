Budweiser Clydesdales tour Georgia before Super Bowl
By Associated Press
Jan 29, 2019 @ 4:39 AM
The Budweiser Dalmatian mascot and hitch drivers are video taped with the World Famous Clydesdale hitch set up on City Hall Plaza in Boston MA, Saturday, October 11, 2014. Budweiser filmed a portion of its newest responsible drinking video with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales out front of City Hall. The video will be released by Budweiser this holiday season. (Cheryl Senter/AP Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Budweiser is touring its iconic Clydesdales around Georgia before the Super Bowl starts in Atlanta this weekend.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the large horses were in Marietta on Monday and will appear in Lithia Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Budweiser says its Clydesdales were first introduced in 1933 after Prohibition was repealed. It says the horses serve as symbols of the “unconquerable American spirit,” as well as the brand.

The Clydesdales head to Sugar Hill on Wednesday and Norcross on Thursday before appearing in Atlanta. The beer company says it will also be donating clean energy to Atlanta throughout the week.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which was under a winter weather advisory early Tuesday.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

