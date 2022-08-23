“Buh-bye”: Baby Brownshirt Dimes Out LGB hat-wearing worker

Even though they are “American Airlines”, I wonder if they will live up to the moniker and the red, white and blue livery on the planes.

A guy Tweet-narc’d an American Airlines baggage handler who he saw wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon/FJB” cap on the tarmac.

Good luck ever getting the airlines to meet you halfway on your travel issues, but what do you wanna bet they give this once-and-future hall monitor total customer satisfaction, and discipline, or even fire, the cap-wearing cretin?

To the left, this isn’t getting a blue collar guy in trouble, no.

It’s “saving democracy”.