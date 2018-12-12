Burglars use rental box truck to steal ATM from Walmart Store

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The search continues for thieves who broke into a Northwest Side Walmart Neighborhood Store and stole an ATM early this morning.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies say four men forced their way into the store on FM 1560 near Shaenfield Road, ripped the ATM off the floor, dragged it outside and put it in a rental box truck, all in a matter of minutes.

When deputies arrived around 2 this morning the suspects and the ATM were gone.

They used aerial support in the search, but were unable to locate the thieves or the truck.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.