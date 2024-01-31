KTSA KTSA Logo

Burglary suspect dead after 70-foot fall during police chase

By Christian Blood
January 31, 2024 1:23PM CST
Share
Burglary suspect dead after 70-foot fall during police chase
Police block a road on an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a juvenile burglary suspect fell 70 feet to his death on Tuesday.

KSAT-12 reports officers tried to pull over a Hyundai that would not stop on I-35, and that started a chase that headed south toward San Antonio. Once police in New Braunfels joined the chase, investigators say the car went off the highway and then went down a gravel road in Comal County. That particular road led to a quarry and police say the Hyundai soon crashed into a boulder.

Police say the driver, also a juvenile, tried to run but was caught by police.

Investigators say a passenger kept on running before falling into an open quarry pit.

Neither of the suspect’s names have been released due to their age.

San Marcos police think the two juveniles had broken into at least one car as stolen guns and body armor was found in the crashed Hyundai.

The investigation continues.

More about:
burglary suspect
dead
fall
Juvenile
quarry pit
San Marcos Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County
2

SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting
3

San Antonio Police: Drugs found in North Side apartment where a man is shot in the face during home invasion
4

CPS Energy utility bills going up February 1
5

SAPD patrol car kills pedestrian while chasing carjacking suspect on East Side