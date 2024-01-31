Burglary suspect dead after 70-foot fall during police chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a juvenile burglary suspect fell 70 feet to his death on Tuesday.

KSAT-12 reports officers tried to pull over a Hyundai that would not stop on I-35, and that started a chase that headed south toward San Antonio. Once police in New Braunfels joined the chase, investigators say the car went off the highway and then went down a gravel road in Comal County. That particular road led to a quarry and police say the Hyundai soon crashed into a boulder.

Police say the driver, also a juvenile, tried to run but was caught by police.

Investigators say a passenger kept on running before falling into an open quarry pit.

Neither of the suspect’s names have been released due to their age.

San Marcos police think the two juveniles had broken into at least one car as stolen guns and body armor was found in the crashed Hyundai.

The investigation continues.