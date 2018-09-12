Burglary suspects busted when they return to retrieve cell phone
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Sep 12, 2018 @ 11:23 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A forgotten cell phone has led to the arrest of  two  men accused of breaking into a northside Chick-Fil-A.

San Antonio police responding to a burglary call around 3:45 this morning saw two men trying to break into the Chick-Fil-A on Loop 410 at McCullough, but the suspects  ran away.  Officers caught up with them after a brief foot chase and arrested the pair.

Investigators say the men had burglarized the place earlier this morning and tried to get the safe open, but one of them left his cell phone behind.   They got busted when they returned to the scene of the crime  to retrieve the phone.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Truck carrying plastics overturns, catches fire on U.S. 281 In the U.S. House, Democrat Henry Cuellar raises eyebrows by fundraising for Republican John Carter Bexar County Commissioners approve budget San Antonio motorist suing truck driver who plowed into him South San Antonio ISD expected to name superintendent finalist Deputy arrests prompt Bexar County sheriff to hire psychologist
Comments