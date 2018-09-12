Burglary suspects busted when they return to retrieve cell phone

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A forgotten cell phone has led to the arrest of two men accused of breaking into a northside Chick-Fil-A.

San Antonio police responding to a burglary call around 3:45 this morning saw two men trying to break into the Chick-Fil-A on Loop 410 at McCullough, but the suspects ran away. Officers caught up with them after a brief foot chase and arrested the pair.

Investigators say the men had burglarized the place earlier this morning and tried to get the safe open, but one of them left his cell phone behind. They got busted when they returned to the scene of the crime to retrieve the phone.