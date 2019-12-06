Burned Bexar County body identified as 20-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Burned remains found in far western Bexar County earlier this week have been identified as belonging to 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales.
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday afternoon Gonzales had been reported missing to San Antonio police on November 15th and had last been seen November 11th.
Gonzales lived in San Antonio and had no reason to be in the area where her body was found — in a field off of Wisdom Road between LaCoste and Lytle. Investigators believe her body was taken there after her death.
The sheriff’s office said that area is lightly traveled.
Salazar said there are some persons of interest that they would like to talk to, but no major leads in the case.
“We believe that the people or person responsible for this are right now wondering if their friends are going to give them up. I can pretty definitely tell you that the answer to that is going to be yes. Somebody’s going to talk. And at that point, things are going to get real interest for that person or persons.”
If you have any information that can help, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case could lead to a reward of up to $5,000.
