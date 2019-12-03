      Weather Alert

Burned body found in far western Bexar County

Dennis Foley
Dec 3, 2019 @ 5:40pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A burned body has been found near LaCoste in far western Bexar County.

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said the body appears to have been in a dirt field in the 12000 block of Wisdom Road for a couple of days.

The sheriff said the body was so burned that it is not immediately clear if the remains were of a man or woman, or if the victim was a child or adult.

Investigators continue to process the area to collect evidence.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation or have a missing person to report are being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6070.

