Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson Monday night to win the national championship.
The small-town Ohio kid turned Louisiana legend delivered the Tigers their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way.
The five TD passes and 463 yards passing set records for a College Football Playoff title game as did his six total touchdowns.