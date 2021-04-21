      Weather Alert

Bus passenger with a gun is shot by VIA Transit Police

Don Morgan
Apr 21, 2021 @ 6:12am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man carrying a gun on a VIA bus has been shot and killed by a transit police officer.

The bus with 5 other people on board was traveling on San Pedro Avenue Tuesday evening when someone noticed the man had a gun and called for help.

Two VIA Transit officers arrived and when they boarded the bus and few minutes later, they opened fire on the armed man.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department.

The bus has a security camera that recorded the incident.

None of the other passengers or the driver were hurt and the deceased man’s name hasn’t been released.

