Busiest Day Ever Reported at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The temperature isn’t the only record breaking number being reported at San Antonio International Airport.

Officials say SAT experienced its busiest day ever this week.

It was Monday, July 31, when 41,560 passengers flew into or out of the airport, shattering the previous record by more than 3,500 passengers.

The numbers are courtesy of the Transportation Safety Administration which counts the number of passengers crossing through checkpoints.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System says they are having their busiest and best summer ever.

He released the following statement:

“We are seeing significant numbers of travelers. This trend is a sign of our continued growth. We’re so elated to see so many people in our community taking trips and we’re welcoming people who are visiting San Antonio from all over the world. Our Airport Ambassadors, who love to give back by volunteering to help people find their way, absolutely love this time of year because we are bustling.”

Airport officials credit a rebounding economy, great deals on flights and expanded service to several new markets to the record setting numbers.

San Antonio International has set three additional records in 2023.

They include:

Busiest Fourth of July Weekend Travel Period ever with 162,540 passengers.

Busiest June ever and second-busiest month ever (only behind July 2019).

Busiest May ever which was the first-time passenger numbers exceeded 900,000.

A detailed breakdown of July passenger numbers will be released by the TSA in mid-August.