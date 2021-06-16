Bust in Boerne uncovers more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit auto parts

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was selling counterfeit auto parts.
40 year old Nader Ahmadi was the subject of a lengthy investigation that result in a bust at Pretige Off roads on I-10 West in Boerne.
Deputies found more than a half million dollars worth of counterfeit auto parts. Most of them had been sent to Ahmadi from foreign countries.
The Sheriff’s office says people who made purchases from the business may be driving around with phony parts. They advise customers to have their vehicles checked out a dealership.
Ahmadi has been charged with trademark counterfeiting.