Caldwell County Sheriff investigate drowning in San Marcos River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Caldwell County are investigating the drowning death of a man in Martindale.

The call to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office came in at around 5 P.M. Saturday afternoon from an area near the San Marcos River.

Crews entered the water and searched the area until it got dark. They returned to the area the next morning and stayed on the scene until locating the man’s body just after 2 P.M. Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears the drowning was an accident but they will continue investigating. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Martindale Fire and Rescue, Mid-County Fire, Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office and the New Braunfels Dive Team assisted in the search.