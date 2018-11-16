Calgary, Alberta residents vote against hosting 2026 Winter Olympics

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Who wouldn’t want to host the 2026 Winter Olympics? A lot of places, it turns out.

Calgary, Alberta on Tuesday became the fourth city to turn down the opportunity after its residents voted down a bid for the games, CTV reports. The city last hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.

“We were all hoping for a yes vote tonight,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said, according to CTV. “But ultimately, the people have spoken. They’ve spoken in big numbers, and the people have spoken clearly.”

While he may be disappointed, Nenshi said he will act according to his constituents’ wishes.

“We saw a clear number, we saw a big voter turnout, and for me, that means that I ultimately take my direction from the citizens,” he said.

Earlier this year, cities in Japan, Austria and Switzerland also withdrew their bids.

