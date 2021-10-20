      Weather Alert

California city shuts down In-N-Out restaurant for not enforcing customer vaccine requirement

Texas News Radio
Oct 20, 2021 @ 5:58am
People enter an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, on August 30, 2018. - California's Democratic Party Chairman, Eric Bauman, is calling for a boycott of the Irvine, CA based fast food chain after it donated $25,000 to help California Republicans in November. In addition to this week's donation, In-N-Out donated $30,000 to the GOP in 2017 and 2016. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Texas News Radio) — California-based In-N-Out is going head-to-head with a big California city over vaccination verification.

KRON-TV reports the City of San Francisco shut down the city’s only In-N-Out location last Thursday because employees there were not properly checking their customers’ vaccination documentation.

The city mandated that customers who dine inside a restaurant must show proof of full vaccination.

The company said it posted signs of local vaccination requirements, but said it refuses to strictly enforce the requirements.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said, according to the television station. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

The restaurant has reopened, but has not made indoor dining available.

Popular Posts
San Antonio Police search for man who shot and killed his girlfriend
Teenager killed after jumping off moving 18-wheeler in Schertz
Woman, four kids go around barricade, end up stranded in flooded Medina River
RV swept away when water from swollen Guadalupe River floods resort in New Braunfels
San Antonio tow truck driver shoots armed man while repossessing vehicle
Connect With Us Listen To Us On