California city shuts down In-N-Out restaurant for not enforcing customer vaccine requirement

(Texas News Radio) — California-based In-N-Out is going head-to-head with a big California city over vaccination verification.
KRON-TV reports the City of San Francisco shut down the city’s only In-N-Out location last Thursday because employees there were not properly checking their customers’ vaccination documentation.
The city mandated that customers who dine inside a restaurant must show proof of full vaccination.
The company said it posted signs of local vaccination requirements, but said it refuses to strictly enforce the requirements.
“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said, according to the television station. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”
The restaurant has reopened, but has not made indoor dining available.