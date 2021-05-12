      Weather Alert

California judge dismisses Twitter lawsuit against Texas AG

Associated Press
May 12, 2021 @ 4:02am

DALLAS (AP) – A California judge has dismissed a Twitter lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The social medium had accused the Republican of using his office to retaliate for Twitter’s banning the account of former President Donald Trump.

It had sought an injunction against Paxton’s demands that it and four other major tech companies produce records relating to their content moderation policies.

However, Senior U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney of San Francisco ruled Tuesday that Twitter’s lawsuit to block Paxton’s demands was premature because Paxton hadn’t moved in court to enforce those demands.

Consequently, Twitter wasn’t bound to comply.

